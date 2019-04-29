Lorraine Lydon, longtime resident of Newcastle, California, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 at the age of 96. Born May 1, 1922 in San Francisco to Edward and Ella Williams, she spent the majority of her life in California enjoying the weather and outdoor activities - from cross country skiing in the winter to hiking in the summer, Lorraine was always up for an adventure and had an incredible way of keeping everyone around her on their toes with her wicked sharp dry humor. She had a lifelong passion for raising and training all sorts of dogs, but she especially loved her Doberman Pinschers. Her dogs excelled in obedience, protection, and tracking with their many accolades proudly displayed and covering the walls of her home. As a longtime member of Sacramento Dog Training Club, Lorraine graciously shared her decades of experience and knowledge to help others better themselves and their dogs regardless of breed or discipline. Never one to be unprepared, she always had an extra cookie or two in her pockets... just in case! Preceded in death by husband Thomas Lydon and daughter Patricia Davis, she leaves behind eldest daughter Barbara Piringer, granddaughter Emily Piringer (Chad Huffaker), great-grandchildren Kelsey and Troy; granddaughter Sarah Davis; and the many friends she acquired throughout nearly a century of life experiences. A Celebration of Life will be held from 330p to 6p on May 5, 2019 at Auburn Recreation Park - 123 Recreation Drive, Auburn - where all of her friends and their dogs are welcome to come share stories and remember Lorraine. Drinks and picnic snacks will be served. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Memorial Donation to one of Lorraine's favorite charities, Doberman Pinscher SOS (www.dobiesos.net)
Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 29, 2019