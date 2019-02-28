Featured Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis W. Muller Sr.. View Sign

Lou passed away on Wednesday, February 20th from complications related to cancer. He was 83 years old. Louis was born to Ludwig W. Muller and Sarah Von Tobel Muller in Torrington, Connecticut. He came to the Sacramento area in 1959 and lived most of his life in the Penryn/Newcastle area. Lou worked a variety of jobs including 25 years with Keyes Fibre Company and he later worked for B&G Delivery Systems. In addition, Lou and his wife, Jeri, hosted about 900 children in their home while they served as a Children's Receiving Home for Placer County. Lou and Jeri also were houseparents for Koinonia and worked in a group home for teenage boys. Lou was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. To his wife, he was a blessing from the Lord. All his life, Lou was interested in sports. He played basketball when he was younger and tried not to miss the games when his favorite teams where playing. He also collected sports cards and magazines and attended many Del Oro High School games. In the past few years he became and avid book reader and loved Christian fiction novels. Lou is survived by his wife, Jeri, and two surviving children, Scott Muller (Lisa) and Heather Muller. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Louis Muller, Jr. He is also survived by his grandchildren Daria Muller Willis and George, John and Geoffrey Muller, his sister, Gretchen Ross as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Sierra Baptist Church, 2215 Auburn-Folsom Road in Newcastle. Dinner will be served after the service and all are invited to stay. Lou passed away on Wednesday, February 20th from complications related to cancer. He was 83 years old. Louis was born to Ludwig W. Muller and Sarah Von Tobel Muller in Torrington, Connecticut. He came to the Sacramento area in 1959 and lived most of his life in the Penryn/Newcastle area. Lou worked a variety of jobs including 25 years with Keyes Fibre Company and he later worked for B&G Delivery Systems. In addition, Lou and his wife, Jeri, hosted about 900 children in their home while they served as a Children's Receiving Home for Placer County. Lou and Jeri also were houseparents for Koinonia and worked in a group home for teenage boys. Lou was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. To his wife, he was a blessing from the Lord. All his life, Lou was interested in sports. He played basketball when he was younger and tried not to miss the games when his favorite teams where playing. He also collected sports cards and magazines and attended many Del Oro High School games. In the past few years he became and avid book reader and loved Christian fiction novels. Lou is survived by his wife, Jeri, and two surviving children, Scott Muller (Lisa) and Heather Muller. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Louis Muller, Jr. He is also survived by his grandchildren Daria Muller Willis and George, John and Geoffrey Muller, his sister, Gretchen Ross as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Sierra Baptist Church, 2215 Auburn-Folsom Road in Newcastle. Dinner will be served after the service and all are invited to stay. Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All California obituaries "Folsom Telegraph, The" "Placer Herald, The" "Press-Tribune, The" Appeal Democrat Auburn Journal Bakersfield Californian Carmel Valley News Catalina Islander Chico Enterprise-Record Colfax Record Colusa Sun-Herald Corning Observer Culver City News Daily Breeze Daily Bulletin Daily Democrat Daily News Daily Pilot Daily Press Del Mar Times Desert Dispatch East Bay Times El Dorado Hills Telegraph Encinitas Advocate Event-News Enterprise Fort Bragg Advocate-News Fresno Bee Gazette Newspapers Glendale News-Press Glenn County Transcript Granite Bay Press-Tribune Hesperia Star Imperial Valley Press Online Inyo Register La Cañada Valley Sun La Jolla Light La Mirada Lamplighter Lake County Record-Bee Lincoln News Messenger Lodi-News Sentinel Los Angeles Daily News Los Angeles Times Los Cerritos Community News Mammoth Times Marin Independent Journal Merced Sun Star Mercury News Modesto Bee Monterey Herald Orange County Register Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times Palos Verdes Peninsula News Paradise Post Pasadena Star-News Petaluma Argus-Courier Pomerado News Press Democrat Press-Telegram Ramona Sentinel Rancho Santa Fe Review Redding Record Searchlight Redlands Daily Facts San Bernardino County Sun San Diego Union-Tribune San Francisco Chronicle San Gabriel Valley Tribune San Luis Obispo County Tribune Santa Barbara News-Press Santa Cruz Sentinel Solana Beach Sun Sonoma Index-Tribune The Antelope Valley Press The Beach Reporter The Burbank Leader The Desert Sun The Independent The Loomis News The Mendocino Beacon The Porterville Recorder The Press-Enterprise The Record The Reporter The Sacramento Bee The Salinas Californian The Santa Clarita Valley Signal The Seal Beach Sun The Sierra Star The Star-News The WillitsNews Times Herald Online Times-Standard Tulare County Ukiah Daily Journal Ventura County Star Whittier Daily News Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com