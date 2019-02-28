Lou passed away on Wednesday, February 20th from complications related to cancer. He was 83 years old. Louis was born to Ludwig W. Muller and Sarah Von Tobel Muller in Torrington, Connecticut. He came to the Sacramento area in 1959 and lived most of his life in the Penryn/Newcastle area. Lou worked a variety of jobs including 25 years with Keyes Fibre Company and he later worked for B&G Delivery Systems. In addition, Lou and his wife, Jeri, hosted about 900 children in their home while they served as a Children's Receiving Home for Placer County. Lou and Jeri also were houseparents for Koinonia and worked in a group home for teenage boys. Lou was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. To his wife, he was a blessing from the Lord. All his life, Lou was interested in sports. He played basketball when he was younger and tried not to miss the games when his favorite teams where playing. He also collected sports cards and magazines and attended many Del Oro High School games. In the past few years he became and avid book reader and loved Christian fiction novels. Lou is survived by his wife, Jeri, and two surviving children, Scott Muller (Lisa) and Heather Muller. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Louis Muller, Jr. He is also survived by his grandchildren Daria Muller Willis and George, John and Geoffrey Muller, his sister, Gretchen Ross as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Sierra Baptist Church, 2215 Auburn-Folsom Road in Newcastle. Dinner will be served after the service and all are invited to stay.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 28, 2019