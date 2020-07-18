Lucille Mae Dyer, 90, of Auburn California, formerly of Ottumwa, Iowa, passed away on July 11, 2020.
She was born December 14, 1929 in Ottumwa, Iowa to Joseph and Lavona Dyer.
A graduate of Ottumwa High School in 1947, she was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Ottumwa, Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska. She supervised the development of training for Commercial Development employees. She was on the training staff at the corporate headquarters in Omaha when she retired. The company became USWEST before her retirement in 1983. She moved to California in 1989.
A devout Christian, Lucille was an active member in Stonecroft Ministries since 1970. She was a charter member of Bethany Baptist Church in Ottumwa and was active in churches wherever she lived. She sang in church choirs all her adult life. After moving to Auburn in 2010, she visited several local churches but settled in at the First Congregational Church.
She particularly enjoyed keeping in touch with friends. She was a blood donor in the cities in which she lived and was a Ten Gallon donor in the San Diego Blood Bank.
While living in Auburn, she made many dear friends and was an active member in many local groups, including the Christian Women's Group, Tai Chi, Sewers and Rippers, and served on the board for the local Low Vision group.
Surviving are nephew Paul Cary of Meadow Vista, California; great-nephews Steven Cary and John Cary of Garden Grove, California; great-niece Caitlin Estarza of Carlsbad, California; and great-great-nephew Joshua Cary of Norco, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mildred Cary, brother-in-law Ralph Cary, and nephews Michael Cary and David Cary.
Her ashes will be returned home to Ottumwa, Iowa where she will rest beside her loving parents.
Due to COVID-19, in lieu of a traditional memorial service, we invite you to share your memories/sentiments/photos in her online guestbook at Legacy.com.