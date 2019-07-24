Lyle lived in Auburn his entire life. Lyle graduated from Placer, class of 1973. He worked at the Koffee Cup and Lue La Bonte's. He was a custodian for Placer County and most recently he was very proud to be working at Sky ridge Elementary school as a custodian.
Lyle is survived by his mother Mary Ford, sisters Sherri, Linda, and Angela, his Niece Krystal, her husband Robert Day, and great niece Sunny. He was preceded in death, by his father Donald Brooks Ford. Lyle enjoyed meeting new friends and catching up with old friends. Lyle, will be missed by family and friends. Gone too soon! Rest in Peace, Lyle.
Please join us Sunday August 4th, at the Placer County Library, 6:00pm, The Bleacher Room to remember Lyle.
Published in Auburn Journal on July 24, 2019