On July 19, 2019, Peggy Kaveney, loving mother to many, passed away at the age of 88. Peggy was born, April 14, 1931, in Berkley, CA to John & Mildred Nordyke. She grew up in Lodoga, Colusa County, CA on a working farm where her dad raised cattle and hay. Living in the country, Peggy often trapped and tamed wild animals, including a baby fox. Her love of gardening came from her parents who were lifelong farmers and gardeners.
Peggy went to Colusa High School where she met her future husband Gary Kaveney. They were married September 2, 1951. Together they lived in Georgia, Washington, and Carmichael, CA, before settling in Loomis in 1965 to enjoy an active and full life in the Catholic church and 4H. They enjoyed camping, fishing, water skiing, and tandem cycling to raise money for the American Lung Association.
Peggy and Gary began working in property management originally from their home, and soon formed California Property Consultants, an organization that managed many apartment complexes in the Sacramento region. Most of their children had their first jobs with California Property Consultants. They managed and developed partnerships that owned nine golf courses in the area, including owning and operating Sunset Whitney Country Club in Rocklin from 1978 – 2005. With a love of boating, they also developed and owned Verona Marina on the Sacramento River for over 35 years. Once retired, they moved to Newcastle, where she continued active gardening and canning of produce.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Gary. She is survived by her children Kathleen Tucker (Larry Gaddis) of Rocklin/Loon Lake WA, Lynda Lawson (Randy) of Rocklin, Karen Scott (Charlie) of Granite Bay, Michael Kaveney (Carol) of Lincoln, and Kris Fitzpatrick (Dean) of Rocklin, Larry Freeman (Karen) of Sacramento, David Freeman (Kat) of Mexico/Alaska, and Debbi Brabec of Rocklin. Gary and Peggy raised 32 foster children over nineteen years. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and her little dog, Ginger.
The family requests any donations in honor of Peggy Kaveney be made to the . A Celebration of Life will be held at Turkey Creek Golf Club, Friday, October 25, 2019 at 12:30pm.
Published in Auburn Journal on July 31, 2019