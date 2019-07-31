Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Peggy" Kaveney. View Sign Featured

On July 19, 2019, Peggy Kaveney, loving mother to many, passed away at the age of 88. Peggy was born, April 14, 1931, in Berkley, CA to John & Mildred Nordyke. She grew up in Lodoga, Colusa County, CA on a working farm where her dad raised cattle and hay. Living in the country, Peggy often trapped and tamed wild animals, including a baby fox. Her love of gardening came from her parents who were lifelong farmers and gardeners.

Peggy went to Colusa High School where she met her future husband Gary Kaveney. They were married September 2, 1951. Together they lived in Georgia, Washington, and Carmichael, CA, before settling in Loomis in 1965 to enjoy an active and full life in the Catholic church and 4H. They enjoyed camping, fishing, water skiing, and tandem cycling to raise money for the American Lung Association.

Peggy and Gary began working in property management originally from their home, and soon formed California Property Consultants, an organization that managed many apartment complexes in the Sacramento region. Most of their children had their first jobs with California Property Consultants. They managed and developed partnerships that owned nine golf courses in the area, including owning and operating Sunset Whitney Country Club in Rocklin from 1978 – 2005. With a love of boating, they also developed and owned Verona Marina on the Sacramento River for over 35 years. Once retired, they moved to Newcastle, where she continued active gardening and canning of produce.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Gary. She is survived by her children Kathleen Tucker (Larry Gaddis) of Rocklin/Loon Lake WA, Lynda Lawson (Randy) of Rocklin, Karen Scott (Charlie) of Granite Bay, Michael Kaveney (Carol) of Lincoln, and Kris Fitzpatrick (Dean) of Rocklin, Larry Freeman (Karen) of Sacramento, David Freeman (Kat) of Mexico/Alaska, and Debbi Brabec of Rocklin. Gary and Peggy raised 32 foster children over nineteen years. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and her little dog, Ginger.

The family requests any donations in honor of Peggy Kaveney be made to the . A Celebration of Life will be held at Turkey Creek Golf Club, Friday, October 25, 2019 at 12:30pm. On July 19, 2019, Peggy Kaveney, loving mother to many, passed away at the age of 88. Peggy was born, April 14, 1931, in Berkley, CA to John & Mildred Nordyke. She grew up in Lodoga, Colusa County, CA on a working farm where her dad raised cattle and hay. Living in the country, Peggy often trapped and tamed wild animals, including a baby fox. Her love of gardening came from her parents who were lifelong farmers and gardeners.Peggy went to Colusa High School where she met her future husband Gary Kaveney. They were married September 2, 1951. Together they lived in Georgia, Washington, and Carmichael, CA, before settling in Loomis in 1965 to enjoy an active and full life in the Catholic church and 4H. They enjoyed camping, fishing, water skiing, and tandem cycling to raise money for the American Lung Association.Peggy and Gary began working in property management originally from their home, and soon formed California Property Consultants, an organization that managed many apartment complexes in the Sacramento region. Most of their children had their first jobs with California Property Consultants. They managed and developed partnerships that owned nine golf courses in the area, including owning and operating Sunset Whitney Country Club in Rocklin from 1978 – 2005. With a love of boating, they also developed and owned Verona Marina on the Sacramento River for over 35 years. Once retired, they moved to Newcastle, where she continued active gardening and canning of produce.Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Gary. She is survived by her children Kathleen Tucker (Larry Gaddis) of Rocklin/Loon Lake WA, Lynda Lawson (Randy) of Rocklin, Karen Scott (Charlie) of Granite Bay, Michael Kaveney (Carol) of Lincoln, and Kris Fitzpatrick (Dean) of Rocklin, Larry Freeman (Karen) of Sacramento, David Freeman (Kat) of Mexico/Alaska, and Debbi Brabec of Rocklin. Gary and Peggy raised 32 foster children over nineteen years. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and her little dog, Ginger.The family requests any donations in honor of Peggy Kaveney be made to the . A Celebration of Life will be held at Turkey Creek Golf Club, Friday, October 25, 2019 at 12:30pm. Published in Auburn Journal on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All California obituaries "Folsom Telegraph, The" "Placer Herald, The" "Press-Tribune, The" Appeal Democrat Auburn Journal Bakersfield Californian Blue Pacific News Carmel Valley News Catalina Islander Chico Enterprise-Record Colfax Record Colusa Sun-Herald Corning Observer Culver City News Daily Breeze Daily Bulletin Daily Democrat Daily News Daily Pilot Daily Press Del Mar Times Desert Dispatch East Bay Times El Dorado Hills Telegraph Encinitas Advocate Event-News Enterprise Fort Bragg Advocate-News Fresno Bee Gardena Valley News Gazette Newspapers Gilroy Dispatch Glendale News-Press Glenn County Transcript Granite Bay Press-Tribune Hesperia Star Hollister Free Lance Imperial Valley Press Online Inyo Register La Cañada Valley Sun La Jolla Light La Mirada Lamplighter Lake County Record-Bee Lincoln News Messenger Lodi-News Sentinel Los Angeles Daily News Los Angeles Times Los Cerritos Community News Mammoth Times Marin Independent Journal Merced Sun Star Mercury News Modesto Bee Monterey Herald Orange County News Orange County Register Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times Palos Verdes Peninsula News Paradise Post Paramount Journal Pasadena Star-News Petaluma Argus-Courier Pomerado News Press Democrat Press-Telegram Ramona Sentinel Rancho Santa Fe Review Redding Record Searchlight Redlands Daily Facts San Bernardino County Sun San Diego Union-Tribune San Francisco Chronicle San Gabriel Valley Tribune San Luis Obispo County Tribune Santa Barbara News-Press Santa Cruz Sentinel Solana Beach Sun Sonoma Index-Tribune The Alpine Sun The Antelope Valley Press The Beach Reporter The Burbank Leader The Desert Sun The East County Californian The Independent The Loomis News The Mendocino Beacon The Morgan Hill Times The Porterville Recorder The Press-Enterprise The Record The Reporter The Sacramento Bee The Salinas Californian The Santa Clarita Valley Signal The Seal Beach Sun The Sierra Star The Star-News The WillitsNews Times Herald Online Times-Standard Tulare County Ukiah Daily Journal Ventura County Star Westminster Herald-Journal Whittier Daily News Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.