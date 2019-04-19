Featured Guest Book View Sign

Marjorie "Marge" Crawford passed away at home on March 16, 2019, at the age of 69. Marge was born in Antioch, California, on October 1, 1949, where she attended elementary school and high school, graduating from Antioch High School in 1967. She received her B.A. in Physical Education and her California teaching credential from California Statue University, Chico, and her master's from the University of San Francisco. In 1972 Marge began her 38-year career in education as a physical education teacher with the Shasta Union High School District in Redding. In addition to teaching P.E., she coached volleyball and served as athletic director. In 1982 she was named the Northern California Girls Athletic Director for the Year. In 1987 she was the Dean of Student Services. While she was with the SUHSD, she began her many years in school administration as an assistant principal at Nova High School in 1988.

In 1991 Marge moved to Roseville after accepting a position with the Rocklin Unified School District as assistant principal of Spring View Middle School, where she became principal in 1996. In the 90's Marge helped guide the school through a restructuring process that created, the then controversial, new methods of team teaching and clustering students in academies. During her tenure, Spring View was established as California Distinguished School. Marge also oversaw a major construction and remodeling of Spring View which expanded that campus and brought modern facilities to her students.

Marge was a well-respected administrator. In addition to being active on many district committees, she served as president of the Rocklin Association of Professional Administrators. Marge was also an active member of the Association of California School Administrators, ACSA Region 2 State Middle Grades Educational Council, National Association of Secondary Principals, California League of Middle Schools and the American Association of University Women. In 2002 Marge was named Placer County Middle School Administrator of the Year.

A lover of outdoor sports, Marge was an avid skier and golfer. She also liked horseback riding, fly fishing, and houseboating. In retirement she enjoyed volunteering at Kaiser Hospital in Roseville.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents Ridley and Lorraine Crawford of Antioch. She is survived by her long-time partner, Kay Baker of Roseville, and by her brothers Albert Crawford of San Francisco and Gary Crawford (Bradley Anson) of Redding; nephew, Kenneth "K.C." Crawford (Priscilla Medina) of Klamath Falls, Oregon; and niece, Laura Crawford of Redding. She is also survived by her extended family with Kay including stepmother, Christine Baker of Hughson; daughter, Amanda (Brandon) McMullen of Roseville; son, William Dickey of Folsom; grandchildren who know her as "Nonni": Gabriella Alley, Tyler Alley, Ava Alley, Jacob McMullen, Justyce McMullen, and Jordyn McMullen; sisters Anne (Les) Quinn of Galt and Patty (Steve) Hymiller of Merced; and nieces and nephews Jennifer (Rich) Reiser, Robert (Tawyna) Quinn, Stephanie Hymiller, Nicole Hymiller, and Ashley Hymiller; great niece and nephews Laura Quinn, Andrew Quinn, and Nicholas Reiser.

While living with cancer for four years, Marge's quality of life was enhanced by the support she received from Wellness Within in Roseville, a nonprofit support group for cancer patients and their families. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marge's name to Wellness Within, 608 Oak Street, Roseville, Ca 95678.

Please join the family for a celebration of Marge's life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at Spring View Middle School, 5040 Fifth Street, Rocklin, Ca.

