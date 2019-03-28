Featured Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha (Rogers) Grenley. View Sign

Martha Grenley was nothing if not organized and dependable. Her first job was as the cashier in a restaurant her father owned. Calling it a restaurant does not capture the scope of it. It was

Her father sold the restaurant in 1945 and Martha went to work at Brown Shipbuilding in Houston. Martha's job was to make sure that every ship left with the full range of spare parts it would need at sea. One of Martha's proudest possessions was the letter of reference she received from the shipyard manager, commending her outstanding skill in a complex job.

While at Brown Shipbuilding, she met a young Navy Lieutenant from Michigan. She married the lieutenant, Dallas Grenley, in June of 1947, and they honeymooned in Chicago. Martha would recall fondly that the deluxe bridal suite in the fanciest hotel in Chicago, the Palmer House, was an extravagant seven dollars a night!

They settled in Ann Arbor so Dallas could finish his degree at the

Dallas came home in November of 1952. Their second son was born in July of 1953, and normal life resumed. Martha cooked for the Dennis Court supper club, as she had before. She was active in her church, and later in PTA and Scouting with her children. A third child, Susan, arrived in 1962. They traveled extensively, with long camping trips all across the US and Canada, almost every summer. Life was good – a classic mid-century middle-American life, and Martha was happy. She looked forward to being happier, though – she had extracted a promise from Dallas that the moment he retired they would leave snow country for good. True to his word, when he retired in 1984 they spent winters as 'snowbirds' – retirees living in motorhomes in warm sunny climates. The move became permanent in 1986, when they settled in northern California, near their three children. Martha took up quilting and became quite skilled at it. Her children still treasure the many quilts she made for them.

Martha's organization and dependability came to the fore again at the Folsom Powerhouse, a historic park east of Sacramento. Dallas became a docent there. Martha set up a gift shop, stocked it, staffed it, and made a modest profit to help with the expenses of maintaining the park.

Martha's later years were tinged with sadness. Her husband, whom she loved deeply, sank into the fog of Alzheimer's, and she buried him in 2010. Martha would sometimes remark that she was the last of her generation left alive – her brother and other family members had passed, all of their old friends from Midland had passed. Everyone was gone except Martha. She's gone to join them now.

Martha Grenley was nothing if not organized and dependable. Her first job was as the cashier in a restaurant her father owned. Calling it a restaurant does not capture the scope of it. It was World War II , and the restaurant was open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, feeding shipyard workers in Houston. Thousands of people ate there every day, and she was one of only two cashiers. Martha kept the place humming.Her father sold the restaurant in 1945 and Martha went to work at Brown Shipbuilding in Houston. Martha's job was to make sure that every ship left with the full range of spare parts it would need at sea. One of Martha's proudest possessions was the letter of reference she received from the shipyard manager, commending her outstanding skill in a complex job.While at Brown Shipbuilding, she met a young Navy Lieutenant from Michigan. She married the lieutenant, Dallas Grenley, in June of 1947, and they honeymooned in Chicago. Martha would recall fondly that the deluxe bridal suite in the fanciest hotel in Chicago, the Palmer House, was an extravagant seven dollars a night!They settled in Ann Arbor so Dallas could finish his degree at the University of Michigan . Their first child, David, was born there. Upon graduation, Dallas went to work for Dow Chemical in Midland. Soon they were able to move into a nearly-finished home of their own. All seemed well, then in November of 1950 Dallas received a letter from the Navy, recalling him to active duty in ten days – the Korean War had started. The house was mostly done, but not quite, and the garage didn't exist at all. Martha didn't want to be left with a two-year-old son to face a Michigan winter alone. Neighbor Grant Ketels got together a group of friends; they finished the house and garage over a weekend – many hands make light (and fast) work. Neither Martha nor Dallas ever forgot the generosity of Grant and all their neighbors on Dennis Court.Dallas came home in November of 1952. Their second son was born in July of 1953, and normal life resumed. Martha cooked for the Dennis Court supper club, as she had before. She was active in her church, and later in PTA and Scouting with her children. A third child, Susan, arrived in 1962. They traveled extensively, with long camping trips all across the US and Canada, almost every summer. Life was good – a classic mid-century middle-American life, and Martha was happy. She looked forward to being happier, though – she had extracted a promise from Dallas that the moment he retired they would leave snow country for good. True to his word, when he retired in 1984 they spent winters as 'snowbirds' – retirees living in motorhomes in warm sunny climates. The move became permanent in 1986, when they settled in northern California, near their three children. Martha took up quilting and became quite skilled at it. Her children still treasure the many quilts she made for them.Martha's organization and dependability came to the fore again at the Folsom Powerhouse, a historic park east of Sacramento. Dallas became a docent there. Martha set up a gift shop, stocked it, staffed it, and made a modest profit to help with the expenses of maintaining the park.Martha's later years were tinged with sadness. Her husband, whom she loved deeply, sank into the fog of Alzheimer's, and she buried him in 2010. Martha would sometimes remark that she was the last of her generation left alive – her brother and other family members had passed, all of their old friends from Midland had passed. Everyone was gone except Martha. She's gone to join them now.Martha is survived by her sons David and George and wives Sherry and Louise, daughter Susan and husband Rick, grandson Todd and granddaughter Chelsea. She will be interred in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you give to the . Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 28, 2019

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.