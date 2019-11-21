Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Lindstrom) Brisbin. View Sign Featured

A beloved wife, cherished mother of two, and loving Grandmother to five, Mary Lindstrom Brisbin entered this world in Vallejo, California on April 7, 1946. She was the third and youngest child of Theodore and Dorothy Lindstrom. Mary grew up in Vallejo, graduating from St. Vincent High School in 1964. She married Jim Brisbin, also of Vallejo, in 1966. Jim and Mary moved to Santa Rosa and started their family soon after marrying. Their first child, Shane Anthony Brisbin was born December 31, 1968. Her second child Shannon Brisbin Sharp was born June 15, 1971. Mary went on to study nursing in Santa Rosa, graduating at the top of her class in 1980. Her love of helping others, teaching others and working hard was evident in her long 33 year career as a Registered Nurse. Mary worked as a nurse in Santa Rosa and after moving to Orange County, continued caring for adults in the ICU, and as a flight nurse for the trauma department at Mission Hospital in Orange County. Jim and Mary moved to Folsom, CA in 1990 where she proudly worked in the Mercy Hospital System, first at Mercy San Juan then Mercy Folsom where she retired from in 2013. She touched the lives of so many, even making lifelong friends of the families whose loved ones she cared for. Mary was a leader in the hospitals she worked in, serving patients in various roles such as Charge Nurse, Nurse Manager and Nurse Educator, and transport nurse. Outside of work, Mary was creative, she loved to sew and bake, enjoying both of these hobbies with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and being outdoors. Some of her fondest memories are family camping trips to Burney Falls. Jim and Mary have visited several National Parks in the US and Canada. Her most cherished role was that of mother and grandmother. Mary was so very proud of her children and grandchildren, always putting family first. Mary was a part of major milestones of her grandchildren including all 5 births, first days of school, and numerous sporting events, birthdays, plays and recitals. Mary stoically made it back to Cornell University in Ithaca, NY this past summer for her granddaughter's college graduation. She is survived by her husband Jim Brisbin, son, Shane Brisbin (Tracey) daughter, Shannon Sharp, brother Jim Lindstrom (Diane) grandchildren: Brianna Arrington, Brennon Sharp, Jane Brisbin, Kate Brisbin, Nicholas Brisbin. Mary is preceded in death by her sister, Margarite "Peggy" Lindstrom Worden (Redding). True to Mary's love of knowledge and service to others, she has donated her brain and spinal chord to UCSF for the advancement of curing PSP. Tribute donations can be made at A beloved wife, cherished mother of two, and loving Grandmother to five, Mary Lindstrom Brisbin entered this world in Vallejo, California on April 7, 1946. 