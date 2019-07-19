Mary Jane Smith (1937 - 2019)
Mary Jane Smith was born on December 19, 1937 and passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019.
Mary Jane was a 1st lieutenant in the Us Air force. She retired as an occupational therapist in 2019. She leaves behind a son Mark (Barbara) and grandson of Florida, and a daughter Susan (Greg) Pellerin and 3 grandchildren of Grass valley.
Survived also by her sister Katheleen foster and brother Ted Foster of Turlock, CA.
A celebration of Mary Jane's life was held on Saturday July 13.
Published in Auburn Journal on July 19, 2019
