Mary Kay (Ullrich) Cantor, of Folsom, passed away March 13, 2019, she was 74 years old. She was born in Port Huron, Michigan, moving to Southern California in high school and eventually meeting her husband, Richard Cantor at Fullerton College. Mary Kay and Richard moved to Folsom in 1968. Mary Kay partnered with her husband Richard to run a successful Optometry practice in Folsom for over 40 years. Mary Kay was active in Folsom's Women's Junior League and parent volunteer in her children's classrooms. She became a member of the Folsom Rotary Ann's and for many years organized and ran the Folsom Rotary Ann's annual crab feed fund raiser. She is survived and loved by her children – son; Brady Cantor and daughter-in-law Megan and grandson Ian of Folsom. Daughter; Laura Cantor, son-in-law Jeremy Morrow-Jones and step-granddaughter, Arianna Jones of Folsom.