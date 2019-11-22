Max Nagasawa passed away on Tuesday evening, November 19th, 2019, after he succumbed to the massive head injuries he suffered in his devastating fall on Sunday afternoon. He was 74 years old. Max was born in Ogden, UT but was a life long resident of Placer County. He touched many lives with his kindness, gentle spirit, and giving nature. Max's passions were communing with nature, tending to his beautiful garden, finding artistry and creativity in almost everything he touched. He could build anything, fix anything, and was always willing to share his knowledge with others. Max also enjoyed traveling near and far on his and Shirley's many RV adventures. And, above all Max was a family man, who would do anything for his family.
Max is survived by his wife of 38 years, Shirley, brother Ike, son Mark (Kat), daughters Lynette (Henry) and Christee (Don), granddaughters Ally, Zoe, Grace, and Sophie, and numerous extended family and many, many friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend Max's Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 24th, Parker Whitney Elementary School, Multipurpose Room, 5145 Topaz Avenue, Rocklin, CA 95677, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Max Nagasawa to the Sierra College Arboretum. Make checks payable to: Sierra College Foundation, in the memo list For Arboretum in memory of Max Nagasawa; 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin, CA 95677; or online via link here: Make a Gift. Please click Natural History Museum in the Designation and write in the comment box For the Sierra College Arboretum in memory of Max Nagasawa.
Published in Auburn Journal on Nov. 22, 2019