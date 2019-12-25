Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Francis O'Reilly. View Sign Service Information Chapel of the Hills 1331 Lincoln Way Auburn , CA 95603 (530)-885-3773 Featured

Michael O'Reilly, 62, of Auburn, CA, formerly of Monroe, NY passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2019.

Michael was born in Manhattan, NY on September 1, 1957 to the late Michael Francis O'Reilly and the late Mary Theresa (Connors) O'Reilly. He lived in the Inwood section of Manhattan, attending Good Shepard School until his family moved to Monroe, NY in 1969. Michael attended Monroe-Woodbury High School and graduated in 1975. He met his former wife, Kathy Kremers, the mother of his son, Michael, at Monroe-Woodbury High School.

Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He began basic training at Lackland AFB, TX and proudly served at several bases in California. He graduated from California State University at Sacramento with a BS & MBA in Finance. Michael embarked on a long financial/banking career with Bank of America and retired from American River Bank.

Basketball was a passion for Michael. He was an integral part of Monroe-Woodbury's varsity basketball team and enjoyed playing in the summer league at

Michael is survived by his son, Michael Patrick O'Reilly, of Sacramento, CA.; brothers James O'Reilly (Monica) of Cypress, TX and Thomas O'Reilly of Newburgh, NY; sisters Ann Marie Morris (James) of Monroe, NY and Maureen Farrell of Goshen, NY; nephews Brendan Morris, Patrick Morris & Liam Farrell; nieces Jessica O'Reilly, Cathlin O'Reilly, Kathleen Farrell, Megan Farrell & Kelsey Morris; aunts Margaret Sheehan, Eileen Tracy; uncle James (Irene) Connors; and many cousins in New York, New Jersey, Canada & Ireland.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 between the hours of 2 to 5 p.m. at Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home, 1331 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA. A celebration of Michael's life will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

