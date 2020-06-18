Michael Frank "Mike" Zabkar
1945 - 2020
Michael passed away on Saturday June 13, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born in Myrtle Creek, OR and raised in Sacramento, CA, later living most of his adult life in Loomis, CA where he raised his family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Bobbie; He is survived by his son and his wife, Mike Jr. and Laura Zabkar; his daughter and her husband Krissy and Jeff Kenoyer, and his treasured grandchildren Alex, Evan, and Kaia Kenoyer. Mike served in the U.S. Coast Guard and later had careers with Southern Pacific Railroad and as a machinist at McClellan A.F.B. from which he retired. He loved camping, hunting, and fishing and enjoyed sharing those hobbies and just spending time as "Papa" with his grandchildren. Mike didn't like a fuss and only wished to be reunited with his wife in the end, so in lieu of formal services the family will be respecting his wishes and his ashes will join Bobbie's for togetherness in eternity with God in heaven.
Published in Auburn Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
