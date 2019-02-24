Featured Guest Book View Sign

Nina Ottmann Applegate died February 15, 2019. She was 85 years old.

Nina was born March 28, 1933 in Spiro, Oklahoma. She lived in Newcastle, CA. She worked at Ropers Jewelry and Heart Federal Bank.

She loved sports and enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren participate in their sporting events. Nina enjoyed dancing, gardening, and playing the slot machines. She was very proud of her family and often said, "I thank God everyday for my children and grandchildren."

Nina is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Mike and Shelly Ottmann of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Gordon Sturgill of Nevada City; son John Ottmann of Auburn; grandchildren Heather Sturgill, Stephanie Rosol, Ashley North, Anna Ottmann, Clayton Ottmann; great grandchildren Hannah Deane, Jackson Rosol, Tyler Deane, Jordyn Ottmann, Mason Ottmann, Violet North, Hazel North and Hudson Cooley.

Nina was preceded in death by her daughter Sandy Ottmann, and late husbands, Mike Ottmann and Ciff Applegate.

Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 24, 2019

