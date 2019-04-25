On April 6, 2019 Nora, after a very courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease), passed on into the arms of our Lord peacefully with many family and friends by her side. Nora was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico on October 18, 1939 to her parents Aurelio C. "Mike" Vigil and Ursula "Lula" T. Torres. As a young girl Nora moved to California with her parents. Nora graduated from Roseville High School in 1958. In 1969, Nora with her husband established Malotte Manufacturing, a fiberglass company that was in business for 33 years located on G Street in downtown Lincoln, CA.
Nora was an avid reader with a very large book collection. She also enjoyed cooking for her friends and family, with a huge collection of cookbooks. As a talented seamstress and crocheter, many family members and friends treasure the beautiful afghans she made for them. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Carl Malotte, brother Samuel Vigil of Colorado, children Anita Shepard, Mark Shepard, Donna Shepard, Kevin Malotte and Carl Malotte Jr.; many grand-children, great grand-children and one great great grandson. Nora was also like a second mother to many of her children's childhood friends - even taking some in when they needed somewhere to stay. She was preceded in death by her parents and her young son Steven Shepard. Her presence and loving spirit will be greatly missed by all that knew her and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor - the date and time to be announced in the near future.
Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 25, 2019