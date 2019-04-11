Norma Louise Williams (Steele) was born in Kansas City Missouri, September 13th, 1926. She married Robert Paul Williams in 1948 and soon became an air force wife traveling around the US, Canada and Europe. They had two children Terri (1960) and Mark (1962) and after a few years they settled in Lincoln, CA buying a 44-acre ranch. Norma got right to work creating flowerbeds and making the place beautiful, often caring for the ranch and children alone when Paul was on tour. She was active helping in the Lincoln schools and as a 4-H leader. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant women's club for many years and always very involved in the community. Widowed in 2010 after a very happy 62 years of marriage she continued her volunteer work at the hospice thrift store until her health prevented it. She died peacefully March 31st, 2019 at 92 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her children Terri (Bill) Stonehocker, and Mark (Debra) Williams, Grandchildren Amy and Scott Stonehocker and Kory Centnarowski. Great Grandchildren Jordan and Mark Centnarowski. She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Lillian Steele, her husband Paul, and her three sisters, Helen Shannon, Donna Hegwald and Ella Mae Martin. A Celebration of Life Tea will be held in her honor on May 11th.
Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 11, 2019