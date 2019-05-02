Norman Lafollette Andres(s)en was born July 20, 1928 and died March 31, 2019 in Yuma Az, of congestive heart failure, surrounded by family.
He was born in Sheridan, CA to Christian and Julie Andressen, the youngest of five children.
Graduating from Lincoln High School, spending time in the Army, and graduating from UC Berkeley, he spent the next 26 years as a probation officer for Alameda County.
Upon retirement, he moved to Lake County, living there at the time of his death.
In 1985 he married JoAnn Hodem, and they enjoyed many years of RV adventures.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; four children; Norman Andresen; Mark Andresen, Nord (Victoria) Andresen and Laura ( David) Peters; thirteen grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held May 18 at 5182 Maple Road, Vacaville, CA. Please RSVP if attending, to 707-994-8131 (JoAnn).
Published in Auburn Journal on May 2, 2019