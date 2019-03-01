Norman Wayne Boyce was born in Mint Hill, Missouri, on July 10, 1932 to Joseph Gaylord Boyce and Catherine McGuire Boyce and went to his heavenly home on Feb. 10, 2019. After graduating from high school in Missouri, Norman joined the United States Air Force where he served for 26 years. The remainder of his career was in Civil Service at McClellan Air Force Base, before he retired in 1999. He resided in Roseville and Rocklin for over 50 years. He loved his family, church friends, gardening and baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. Norman is survived by his wife Paula, son Jimmy Boyce and wife Lisa; grand children Lauren and Benjamin Boyce; sisters Evelyn Sesata and Norma Greenwell, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Kimiko; brothers Harold, Charles, Ed and Marvin, and sisters Mary McIntosh and Wilma Hogg. A memorial service will be Thursday, March 7,2019, at 12:30 pm, at Hope Lutheran Church, 7117 Hope Way, Penryn Ca. Memorials may be sent in Norman's name to Hope Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 1, 2019