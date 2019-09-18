Patricia "Patty" Ann Baldwin, resident of Penryn, CA.
She celebrated her arrival into God's arms around 6:10am, at Kaiser Hospital, in Sacramento after long and tearful good-byes from her loved ones. Born in South Gate, California, she remained a California resident her entire 74 years, living the last 20 years in Penryn with her husband, Wayne Baldwin, on the beautiful farm they created together. Known for her caring heart and green thumb, Patty cultivated love in every facet of her life. Her home was known to be a haven for furry and feathered creatures, a playground for her many grandchildren, and a go-to destination for fresh produce and warm hugs. She will be remembered for her amazing smile, great sense of humor, and enormous capacity for love. She touched so many lives and made us all feel special in her grace.
She will be terribly missed but very fondly remembered. Patty leaves behind her beloved husband of 20 years, Wayne Baldwin, her mother, Dorothy Westfall, her sister Lynda Hunt, her brother Bill Sutton, her sons, James, John, Joe, and Jerry Procopio and her daughter, Julie McGuire. Patty's children, along with her 6 other children by marriage, have blessed her with 24 adoring grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life ceremony is pending.
Published in Auburn Journal on Sept. 18, 2019