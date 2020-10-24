Patricia was born in Jerome, Idaho on August 12, 1939, to parents Charles and Florence Elbrader, the youngest of four children. Her family had limited means but abundant love. In her early years they lived in various locations in Idaho and California. For a time her father managed the riding stables in Squaw Valley where she may have developed her lifelong love of horses. The family landed in Sacramento in 1952, where Pat attended McClatchy High School. In her sophomore year the family moved to Penryn and she attended Placer High. It was there that she met the love of her life, Marvin. The two were married in June 1957, just a month after she graduated Placer.

Together they raised four children. In 1961, Pat went to work for the Placer County Sheriffs Department as a dispatcher. Over the years she held a variety of positions in the Sheriffs Department and District Attorney's Office. Her favorite assignment was Coordinator of the Search and Rescue unit which was commanded by her husband Marvin and where her entire family served as volunteers. For 63 years she was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Her favorite things in life were horses, green grass and the outdoors. She was a three-time finisher of the Tevis 100 Mile Ride. Nothing delighted her more than spending time with her family. She strived to make every holiday and birthday special. Her Christmas stockings were legendary. Her boundless energy and caring for others is well known. She was never too busy or tired to help a family member or friend in need. She inspired all who were fortunate enough to know her and she made us all better people.

Patricia is survived by husband Marvin; sons Dennis (Shannon) and Daniel (Susan); daughter Diane (Keith Arellano); son in law Steven Mancebo; grandchildren Leslie, Nick, Jamie, Joey, Christopher, Trevor, Tyler, Justin, Taylor and great grandchildren Emma, Camille, Zephram, Sawyer and Claire.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Florence Elbrader, daughter Denise, grandson Blake, brother Jesse Elbrader and sisters Theresa Claiborne and Carol Zappala.

We will never forget your unconditional love and how you touched our lives. Your spirit will remain and guide us forever.

Due to Covid-19, a private ceremony will be held for family only.

Published in Auburn Journal on Oct. 24, 2020.