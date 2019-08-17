Paul Brocker
12/8/1951-8/1/2019
Paul Brocker was born December 8, 1951 in upstate New York. Paul and his family grew up Methodist. He worked construction with his father in Germany and other places around the world before settling in Auburn. Paul had a deep passion for health, fitness, and nutrition from an early age. Paul travelled through Central America in his early twenties. He married Connie, the love of his life in 1983 and was baptized at the First Baptist Church of Auburn. In 1985. Paul had two children with Connie: Paul Solace and Madeline Elise (James Durham). Paul is a great father and very loving and supportive. He learned construction from his father, Paul Brocker Jr, at an early age. Later, he built warehouses with his father on railroad property and transitioned into property management. Paul opened a boxing gym which Tony Lopez and Ray Lavato trained at. (Tony Lopez was World Champion). Another passion Paul had was acting. He took part in plays with a theater group in Sacramento Including "Inherit the Wind" and "Cinnabar". He had a genius for memorizing lines. Over the years, he & Connie attended EVFree Church, the Nazarene Church, First Baptist, Sierra Grace Fellowship & more recently Gold Country Church. The body of Christ has been a valuable resource of life, fellowship joy & support. They took their family to Mount Hermon Christian family camp for over 20 years.
Paul is survived by his wife, Connie and both children, Solace, and Madeline. He is also survived by two brothers; Steve (Kharlyn) and Danny, sister, Lorrie Brocker-Bell and their families: He will be greatly missed, but very lovingly remembered.
Services will be held August 17th at Gold Country Church at 2pm, with pot luck and intimate sharing will follow at Brockers shop at 4pm, 164 Team Track Rd. There will be a brief grave side service for family on Monday at 11am.
Published in Auburn Journal on Aug. 17, 2019