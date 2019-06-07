Passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 86. Rachel was born in El Paso, Texas during the Great Depression, and moved to Roseville in 1933. She married Peter M. Rincon in 1953 and moved to Citrus Heights, where they raised their four children. She had various jobs throughout her career until she retired in 1994. Her biggest love was her family. She was devoted to them until the end.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Peter M. Rincon. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her four daughters, Marsha Garcia (Ricardo) of Citrus Heights, CA, Kathy Fuller of Sacramento, CA, Patricia Lind of Penryn, CA and Tracy Vasquez (Armand) of Roseville, CA. Rachel will also be lovingly remembered by her nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, sisters Irene Teran of Sahuarita, AZ and Angie Hume of Roseville, CA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friend to the Golden Girls.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 10th, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 615 Vine Ave. Roseville CA 95678.
Published in Auburn Journal on June 7, 2019