On Friday Dec. 6, 2019 loving mother of five children and grandmother of three, Rhonda Sharlene Bishoff (Mallory) passed away at the age of 55. Rhonda was born on leap year, February 29 1964 to Warren and Sharon Mallory in Buena Park, CA. She was a unique soul and lead a full and colorful life. She had a deep passion for nature and enjoyed pretty much everything outdoors. Swimming, gardening, camping and motorcycle riding were amongst her favorites. She loved being around water whether it be the ocean, rivers or lakes. She was a waitress in her younger years and found her career as a dental technician. Her proudest accomplishment was motherhood- she dedicated her life to her growing family. She always worked very hard to ensure that her children were provided for and loved deeply. Most will remember her as a fun-loving, generous hippy lady with a flare for life and a great sense of humor. Rhonda is survived by her mother Sharon Bishoff, stepfather Edward Bishoff; brothers: Glenn Mallory, Matthew Myers; children: Benjamin Bishoff, Corey Bishoff, Travis Robeson, Amy Bishoff and Mark Hillary; grandchildren: Ledger Bishoff, Levi Bishoff and Drake Bishoff. A memorial service will be held 10am Saturday, January 4th at Lassila Funeral Chapel in Auburn, CA. Published in Auburn Journal on Dec. 21, 2019

