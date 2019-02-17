Richard B. Snider 77, passed away at his ranch in Ophir, CA on February 11, 2019 with his loving companion of 13 years Jane Misply by his side. Born November 17, 1941 a 4th generation Placer County resident of the Newcastle/Ophir area and a graduate of Placer High. Rich (in name only) enjoyed raising beef cattle for 53 years and researching local history. He was a friendly face at Newcastle Hardware Store where he worked for 26 years, 17 of those as a manager and Sierra Pipe for 7.5 years in shipping and receiving. Rich was preceded in death by his parents Baily R. and Eileen M. Snider, sister Ann Lynn and his wife of over 25 years Hazel L. Snider. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Snider) Pierson, husband Jason, grandson Brandon, granddaughter Ali, step children Freda (Grice) Anderson, husband David, Ron Reeves Jr., Debbie (Reeves) Dahl, husband Kyle and many more loving family members.
In lieu of flowers donations can me made to Rich's favorite charities.
Canine Companions for Independence PO Box 446 Santa Rosa, CA 95402-0446 or Friends of the Auburn Library 350 Nevada St Auburn, CA 95603
A celebration of life will be held at the Newcastle Cemetery on February 22nd at 11:00 am followed by a reception at the Newcastle Portuguese Hall.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 17, 2019