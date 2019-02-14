Featured Guest Book View Sign

Robert B. Noyes, age 61, passed away peacefully with his loving brother Den at his side at the Roseville Sutter Hospital from an extended period of ill health.

Rob was single and a lifelong Lincoln Resident who graduated from Lincoln High School in 1975. He then worked full time for his uncle Bob at the Lincoln Ice & Beverage. Rob worked for his uncle for about 7 years before moving on to be a wine/liquor distributor for Lovati Brothers in Sacramento for approximately 12 years.

Rob was a very social person, loved by many. He was well known and had many friends in the Lincoln area. He was a passionate outdoorsman, who loved fishing and hunting. Rob was also very giving of his time and volunteered to help with many local endeavors. In his 20's and 30's he was a volunteer on the Lincoln Fire Department. He spent many joyful years with the Thermalands Sportsman Club. Rob possessed great organizational skills which served him well serving on countless committees for Ducks Unlimited and California Waterfowl Association fund raising events.

Rob loved gardening, especially in his later years as his health began to fail. Planting, working the soil and watching his flowers and vegetable garden grow gave him peace, comfort and a sense of purpose.

Later in life Rob was very fortunate to have an excellent caregiver in Sandy Yarbrough. She demonstrated loyalty, compassion and friendship to Rob.

Rob was preceded in death by parents Don and Anne. He is survived by brothers Don Jr. (Debbie), Ron (Cindy) and Den and nieces Hilary (Danny), Lindsey and Jackie (Marcus) and nephew Greg (Natalie).

The family will be having a private burial at the Manzanita Cemetery. All are welcome to a Celebration of Life held at the McBean Pavilion on Tuesday February 19th at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rob's name to the California Waterfowl Association.

