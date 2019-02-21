Featured Guest Book View Sign

Robert Bruce Ripley, 68, of Rocklin, California, passed away, Tuesday February 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born September 19, 1950 in Sacramento, California to Paul and Elizabeth Ripley. He was the 3rd of three children. He graduated from Bryn Athyn High School in 1968 and later from Sacramento State College in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography. After graduating, he began his career as a Systems Analyst for the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles and later retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles in 2007 and began his post-retirement career in tutoring. Robert was married to Kathryn Conti on August 8, 1992 on the family homestead in Newcastle, California. He was a member of Lifehouse Church.

Robert's passion was baseball and played throughout his life. In 1978, Robert started the Newcastle Baseball League and served many positions. He was President of the league, major league representative, coach, umpire, coordinator and trainer. Robert also formed the first slow-pitch girl's baseball division as well as a T-ball league. In his first year, Robert grew the league from 4 teams to 12! Robert was an adventurous, intelligent and loving family man who was always community-minded. In 1997, he spoke before the California State Legislature regarding the tightening of restrictions for new teen drivers after the loss of his daughter in an automobile accident.

Robert is survived by his wife Kathryn of 27 years, daughter Angela Joyner, son Nick Ripley, stepdaughter Airin Adams, sister Linda Murray brother David Ripley and granddaughter Elizabeth Douglas-Joyner.

A celebration of life services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 22 at Lifehouse Church 4800 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin, CA 95677. In lieu of flowers we kindly ask that you make a donation to the Lifehouse church youth ministry.

Robert Bruce Ripley, 68, of Rocklin, California, passed away, Tuesday February 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.Robert was born September 19, 1950 in Sacramento, California to Paul and Elizabeth Ripley. He was the 3rd of three children. He graduated from Bryn Athyn High School in 1968 and later from Sacramento State College in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography. After graduating, he began his career as a Systems Analyst for the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles and later retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles in 2007 and began his post-retirement career in tutoring. Robert was married to Kathryn Conti on August 8, 1992 on the family homestead in Newcastle, California. He was a member of Lifehouse Church.Robert's passion was baseball and played throughout his life. In 1978, Robert started the Newcastle Baseball League and served many positions. He was President of the league, major league representative, coach, umpire, coordinator and trainer. Robert also formed the first slow-pitch girl's baseball division as well as a T-ball league. In his first year, Robert grew the league from 4 teams to 12! Robert was an adventurous, intelligent and loving family man who was always community-minded. In 1997, he spoke before the California State Legislature regarding the tightening of restrictions for new teen drivers after the loss of his daughter in an automobile accident.Robert is survived by his wife Kathryn of 27 years, daughter Angela Joyner, son Nick Ripley, stepdaughter Airin Adams, sister Linda Murray brother David Ripley and granddaughter Elizabeth Douglas-Joyner.A celebration of life services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 22 at Lifehouse Church 4800 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin, CA 95677. In lieu of flowers we kindly ask that you make a donation to the Lifehouse church youth ministry. Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Lambert Funeral Home

Return to today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close