Robert Edward Doughty passed away on March 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Robert is survived by Judith, his wife of almost 30 years, as well as by his son Steven, daughters Ingela and Sonja, and 7 grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his first wife Ingrid. He lived a life full of achievements, adventures and most importantly love. Robert set a wonderful example for his children and grandchildren and he will be sorely missed by his family.
Robert's cremated remains will be buried in Santa Cruz later this year.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 28, 2019