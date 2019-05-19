|
Robert Haydn "Bob" Myer passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the Asbury Park Nursing Center, Sacramento, at age 82. Born in Oakland, CA, July 3, 1936, he attended first Elk Grove and then Sacramento High School, where he graduated in June, 1953. He was in the first class of four-year students at Sac State in the Fall of 1953 before serving in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 (16 months stationed in Captieux, France). He went into real estate soon after returning and was a salesman with his father, the broker P.W. "Farmer Phil" Myer, but soon broke away and became an escrow officer with California Pacific Title. He later had a long career in real estate as a broker and property developer. In later years, he lived in Loomis, where he was very active in local organizations, Penryn, and lastly, Rocklin. Beloved member, LDS Ward 2, Rocklin. He is preceded by his third wife, Jeanne, who died in 2001, and his daughter, Sabrina Celeste Myer, who died in 2006. He is survived by three sons, Kenneth, Bruce (Vicki), and Steve (Cindy) Inclan, an adopted son, Spencer Myer, all in the Sacramento area, two grandsons, Ken (Denise) Inclan, Carmichael, CA, and Brandon Inclan, San Jose, CA, a granddaughter, Christy Granger, in WA; great-grandson Gunner Inclan and two great-granddaughters; two stepsons, Steve Easton, Sparks, NV, and Mike Easton of Idaho and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren of Idaho. Also survived by brother Gary (Joanne) Myer of Sacramento, niece Katie Joy of Baltimore and her children Raphael and Sarah Villegas, and nephew Andrew Myer (Keiko) of Baltimore.
Published in Auburn Journal on May 19, 2019
