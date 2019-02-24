Featured Guest Book View Sign

Robin W. Hobart, age 90, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at Sutter Roseville Hospital on January 29. He was born November 26, 1928 in Cincinnati, OH, and moved to Marin as a young boy. He was a Marin County resident for 70+ years (living in Kentfield and Tiburon) before retiring to Weimar, CA in 2000. He was a graduate of A. E. Kent School, Tamalpais High School, and the College of Marin. He also served 4 years on the Marin County Grand Jury, was a volunteer for the Kentfield Fire Department and served in the

Robin shared his passions of sailing, skiing, hunting, and fishing with family and many friends. He was a part of the team of young men to first build the Sausalito Yacht Club in the early 1950's where it still stands today. Robin was a lifetime member, its commodore in 1956, and spent years sailing boats in San Francisco Bay, up and down the coasts, and throughout the world. He also built a family cabin up in Lake Tahoe with his best friend, Jim Enzensperger in the early 1960's. The cabin, Fiddler's Green, was a great source of camaraderie for a special group of dear friends self-named the '5 families', sharing 5 decades of fun together in and out of boats, jeeps, ski lifts and the cabin. He shared these adventures with his wife of 48 years, Andrea K. Hobart, until her death in 2002. He is survived by his current wife of 16 years, Kate Butler, who brought new joy to his life, spending 6 months each year in Baja, B.C.S, where he enjoyed fishing, kayaking, becoming fast friends with the locals, and relaxing. Robin is also survived by his children; Carey Hobart of Wichita, KS, Megan Phillips of Lincoln, CA, Warner Hobart of Cotati, CA, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren of both his and Kates. Additionally, he is survived by his siblings,; James Hobart of San Geronimo, CA, Cott Hobart of Portland Oregon, and Betsy Yeager of Sebastopol, CA.

Throughout his working life he continued to build Hobart Brothers & Associates, a firm representing manufacturers in the construction trades that was started by his father, Robert W. Hobart in 1942. His brother, James C. Hobart also worked in the family business. He would later carry on the business with his son Warner K. Hobart. Warner Hobart still runs the business to this day.

