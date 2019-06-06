Roland D. Zook (1930 - 2019)
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond St
Yuba City, CA
Roland D. Zook of Lincoln passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 88. Roland was born in Austin MN and a former resident of the Yuba Sutter area and lived the past 10 years in Lincoln. He was a U.S. Marine in the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Helen; son David Zook; son-in-law Bob Romness; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Rebecca Romness brothers Robert and Richard Zook.
Services will be conducted on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11am at the Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St, Yuba City. A private burial will be at the Sutter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lincoln Christian Academy, P.O. Box 870, Lincoln CA 95648.
Published in Auburn Journal on June 6, 2019
