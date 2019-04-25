Ron Lunsford, a long term resident of Penryn, California died peacefully under the compassionate care of Hospice of Northern Idaho on April 11, 2019 surrounded by family.
Ronald was born to Edwin and Eva Mae Lunsford in Vero Beach, Florida. He had three brothers and two sisters. He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and attended Robert E. Lee High School. While in Florida, he also achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. In 1959 he graduated from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.
After graduating, he moved to Southern California and worked for the State of California in the Department of Highways. He was a registered professional engineer. He briefly served in the Coast Guard and was a life-long member of the National Rifle Association.
In 1961, he married Joyce Priepot and they brought into the world four children: Rhonda, Kenny, Kevin and Robyn. They moved to Penryn, California where he transferred to the California Department of Water Resources.
He is preceded in death by his father Edwin Lunsford of Florida, brother Gary Lunsford of South Carolina, mother Eva Mae Lunsford of Florida, wife Joyce Lunsford of California, and daughter Robyn McCoy of Ohio.
He is survived by his sister Shirley Anderson of Washington, brother James Lunsford of Georgia, sister Martha and brother-in-law Jimmy Halter of Alabama, brother Keith and sister-in-law Sylvia Lunsford of Florida, daughter Rhonda and son-in-law Theodore Leonard of Idaho, son Kenny Lunsford of California and son Kevin Lunsford of Texas.
Grandchildren include Nichole Leonard, Theodore Jr. and wife Jessica Leonard, Clint and wife Jennie Leonard of Idaho, Misty Lunsford, and Michael and wife Kimi Lunsford of California.
Great grandchildren include Zoie, Issy, and Teddy, children of Theodore Jr. and Jessica; Carson, Cadyn and Kinley, children of Clint and Jennie; and Linkin and Kolten, children of Misty.
Ronald's hobbies included welding, machining, wood working, and gardening.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends and acquaintances make a donation in Ron's name to their local Hospice.
Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 25, 2019