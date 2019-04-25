Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald McCuin Lunsford. View Sign Featured

Ron Lunsford, a long term resident of Penryn, California died peacefully under the compassionate care of Hospice of Northern Idaho on April 11, 2019 surrounded by family.

Ronald was born to Edwin and Eva Mae Lunsford in Vero Beach, Florida. He had three brothers and two sisters. He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and attended Robert E. Lee High School. While in Florida, he also achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. In 1959 he graduated from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.

After graduating, he moved to Southern California and worked for the State of California in the Department of Highways. He was a registered professional engineer. He briefly served in the Coast Guard and was a life-long member of the National Rifle Association.

In 1961, he married Joyce Priepot and they brought into the world four children: Rhonda, Kenny, Kevin and Robyn. They moved to Penryn, California where he transferred to the California Department of Water Resources.

He is preceded in death by his father Edwin Lunsford of Florida, brother Gary Lunsford of South Carolina, mother Eva Mae Lunsford of Florida, wife Joyce Lunsford of California, and daughter Robyn McCoy of Ohio.

He is survived by his sister Shirley Anderson of Washington, brother James Lunsford of Georgia, sister Martha and brother-in-law Jimmy Halter of Alabama, brother Keith and sister-in-law Sylvia Lunsford of Florida, daughter Rhonda and son-in-law Theodore Leonard of Idaho, son Kenny Lunsford of California and son Kevin Lunsford of Texas.

Grandchildren include Nichole Leonard, Theodore Jr. and wife Jessica Leonard, Clint and wife Jennie Leonard of Idaho, Misty Lunsford, and Michael and wife Kimi Lunsford of California.

Great grandchildren include Zoie, Issy, and Teddy, children of Theodore Jr. and Jessica; Carson, Cadyn and Kinley, children of Clint and Jennie; and Linkin and Kolten, children of Misty.

Ronald's hobbies included welding, machining, wood working, and gardening.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends and acquaintances make a donation in Ron's name to their local Hospice. Ron Lunsford, a long term resident of Penryn, California died peacefully under the compassionate care of Hospice of Northern Idaho on April 11, 2019 surrounded by family.Ronald was born to Edwin and Eva Mae Lunsford in Vero Beach, Florida. He had three brothers and two sisters. He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and attended Robert E. Lee High School. While in Florida, he also achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. In 1959 he graduated from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.After graduating, he moved to Southern California and worked for the State of California in the Department of Highways. He was a registered professional engineer. He briefly served in the Coast Guard and was a life-long member of the National Rifle Association.In 1961, he married Joyce Priepot and they brought into the world four children: Rhonda, Kenny, Kevin and Robyn. They moved to Penryn, California where he transferred to the California Department of Water Resources.He is preceded in death by his father Edwin Lunsford of Florida, brother Gary Lunsford of South Carolina, mother Eva Mae Lunsford of Florida, wife Joyce Lunsford of California, and daughter Robyn McCoy of Ohio.He is survived by his sister Shirley Anderson of Washington, brother James Lunsford of Georgia, sister Martha and brother-in-law Jimmy Halter of Alabama, brother Keith and sister-in-law Sylvia Lunsford of Florida, daughter Rhonda and son-in-law Theodore Leonard of Idaho, son Kenny Lunsford of California and son Kevin Lunsford of Texas.Grandchildren include Nichole Leonard, Theodore Jr. and wife Jessica Leonard, Clint and wife Jennie Leonard of Idaho, Misty Lunsford, and Michael and wife Kimi Lunsford of California.Great grandchildren include Zoie, Issy, and Teddy, children of Theodore Jr. and Jessica; Carson, Cadyn and Kinley, children of Clint and Jennie; and Linkin and Kolten, children of Misty.Ronald's hobbies included welding, machining, wood working, and gardening.In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends and acquaintances make a donation in Ron's name to their local Hospice. Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All California obituaries "Folsom Telegraph, The" "Placer Herald, The" "Press-Tribune, The" Appeal Democrat Auburn Journal Bakersfield Californian Blue Pacific News Carmel Valley News Catalina Islander Chico Enterprise-Record Colfax Record Colusa Sun-Herald Corning Observer Culver City News Daily Breeze Daily Bulletin Daily Democrat Daily News Daily Pilot Daily Press Del Mar Times Desert Dispatch East Bay Times El Dorado Hills Telegraph Encinitas Advocate Event-News Enterprise Fort Bragg Advocate-News Fresno Bee Gardena Valley News Gazette Newspapers Glendale News-Press Glenn County Transcript Granite Bay Press-Tribune Hesperia Star Imperial Valley Press Online Inyo Register La Cañada Valley Sun La Jolla Light La Mirada Lamplighter Lake County Record-Bee Lincoln News Messenger Lodi-News Sentinel Los Angeles Daily News Los Angeles Times Los Cerritos Community News Mammoth Times Marin Independent Journal Merced Sun Star Mercury News Modesto Bee Monterey Herald Orange County Register Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times Palos Verdes Peninsula News Paradise Post Pasadena Star-News Petaluma Argus-Courier Pomerado News Press Democrat Press-Telegram Ramona Sentinel Rancho Santa Fe Review Redding Record Searchlight Redlands Daily Facts San Bernardino County Sun San Diego Union-Tribune San Francisco Chronicle San Gabriel Valley Tribune San Luis Obispo County Tribune Santa Barbara News-Press Santa Cruz Sentinel Solana Beach Sun Sonoma Index-Tribune The Alpine Sun The Antelope Valley Press The Beach Reporter The Burbank Leader The Desert Sun The East County Californian The Independent The Loomis News The Mendocino Beacon The Porterville Recorder The Press-Enterprise The Record The Reporter The Sacramento Bee The Salinas Californian The Santa Clarita Valley Signal The Seal Beach Sun The Sierra Star The Star-News The WillitsNews Times Herald Online Times-Standard Tulare County Ukiah Daily Journal Ventura County Star Whittier Daily News Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com