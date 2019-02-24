With deep sadness the family of Rosalie announces her passing December 28,2018 in Sacramento, California.
Rosalie was born in Newcastle, California to Clarence and May Ormsby. Shortly after the family moved to the Christian Valley area. Rosalie attended Christian Valley Grade School and graduated from Placer High School in 1950. She then went to work for Placer County where she met Robert Jayes. They were married in 1952.
Rosalie was pre-deceased by her husband Robert (Bob), parents, brother's Bill and Charlie and granddaughter Melissa.
She is survived by her son Jim (Cindy) of Minnesota and daughter Janie Haack (Rick) of Sacramento; granddaughters, Jessica, Samantha (Jeremy), Kaitlyn, Sarah (Blake) and Erika; sister's Carol Ormsby and Marian Ormsby Goulart. Also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rosalie was active with Bethany Presbyterian Church, Girls Scout leadership and sewing for Magicians.
Services were held in Sacramento on 1/3/19 at Bethany Presbyterian Church.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 24, 2019