On Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, Russell Leroy Overton passed peacefully with his loving wife, Jeannine and daughters by his side. Dad was born 4th of 6 children to Emma B.(Uhler) and Everett S. Overton in Sacramento, CA on a small farm in Robla. In January 1945 he and some High School friends, including Joseph R. Evans, Jr., were offered the opportunity to join the Navy and graduate early from Grant Union. Jumping at the chance, they were assigned to the USS Boise from April 1945 until July 1946. Dad was very proud of his service, always having a photo of the ship prominently displayed. Valentine's Day 1948 he met his beloved wife Jeannine Elliott on a blind date. They were married June 5, 1948 at Mission Santa Cruz with family and close friends attending. Dad and Mom had 4 daughters within 6 years. Soon after, an opportunity presented itself to work for Pacific Bell Telephone Co. through a friend of his father-in-law, George W. Elliott. Dad always took college classes applicable to his job in order to further his career. In 1965 Dad accepted a transfer to San Jose, CA where we all lived happily. In 1983 Dad retired with 34 years of service with AT&T and moved to Lake of the Pines in Auburn, CA where they joined many of their High School friends. They built a beautiful home and kept busy playing tennis, golf and swimming in the lake and enjoying their lifelong friends. They moved in 2002 closer to town and near St.Teresa of Avila Catholic Church where they were parishioners for many years. With Dad declining from Alzheimer's and Mom needing more help, we decided after 4 years of full-time care giving, we sisters could no longer fill this role, since none of us lived near. Only by the grace of God, our parents moved to Villa Siena in 2018, sponsored by the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, near their daughter, JoyLynne Simoes and her husband Guy in Mtn. View, CA. Russell is survived by his wife of nearly 72 years, Jeannine E. Overton, daughters Sandra Zaffarano (Danny), JoyLynne Simoes (Guy) and Patrice Warner Mitchell (Rick), 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and his High School friend, John Calderon. He was predeceased by his 2nd daughter Denise Noel Overton, parents Everett and Emma Overton, and all of his siblings; Lorraine Novak, Rowena Kirbyson, Kenneth Overton, Everett Overton,Jr. And Caroline Silva. A private service was held at Cusimano's Colonial Mortuary, Mtn. View, CA and he will be inurned at a later date at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in the Sacramento area. He will be greatly missed!



Rest In Peace, we love you



Published in Auburn Journal on Jul. 4, 2020.