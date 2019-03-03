Sherry Lynn Swisher passed away peacefully at home of C.O.P.D . her husband Randy, son Matthew and daughter Sommer were at her bedside. Sherry was preceded in death by her daughter Ashley 1-5-2016. Sherry was known best by raising three diabetic children. A memorial will be held Saturday 03-09-2019 at 2:30pm at the At the Auburn Adventist Church 12225 Rock creek Rd, Auburn, Ca 95602.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Lynn Swisher.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 3, 2019