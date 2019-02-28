Featured Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Eugene Tetley. View Sign

Sidney Eugene Tetley died February 9, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving wife Carol, daughters Leslie and Maureen and son in-law Tyler Jodrey.

Sidney Eugene was born on December 29, 1937 in Salt Lake City, UT to Sidney and Olive Middlemiss Tetley. His parents, as well as his Sister, Roselind, and Brother Leonard Tetley, preceded him in death. Sidney grew up in Pico Rivera, CA. He was very active in El Rancho High School having played tennis and was active in student government.

Sidney is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol Tetley; six children: Denise Weidmer (Craig) of Salt Lake City, UT; Lisanne Tetley-Floyd (Ron) of Roseville, CA; Steve (Christine) of Dove Canyon, CA ; Gwen Von Gray of Watertown, WI; Leslie Tetley Jodrey (Tyler) of Lincoln, and Maureen Roselind Tetley of Roseville, CA. Sidney has 7 grandkids and 13 great grandkids. His brother Lew Tetley of Deer Valley, UT also survives him.

Sidney graduated from University of Utah's Pharmacy school in 1961. He worked in hospital and retail settings in Utah, Southern California and in Illinois.

'Sid' to most people, was a 34-year Lincoln, CA resident, having moved with his family from Macomb, IL in 1985. While living in Northern California, he worked for Lincoln Pharmacy and then went on to work for Longs' Drugs until he retired in 2007. Sid was very active in his community, as he served on the WPUSD School Budget Committee in '88 and then elected to the WPUSD School Board in 1989 through 1996. In addition to community service, Sid was also an active member at Grace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed singing in the choir and volunteering on Church committees. Prior to living in Lincoln, Sid lived in Macomb, IL where he loved to coach woman's softball, golf occasionally, bowl and enjoyed their 3 acres amongst the woods. Sidney was a true renaissance man as he enjoyed reading, music, science, theology, gardening…you name it- he enjoyed learning about it. He lived a rich life filled with love, travel, good wine/food, music and his soul mate by his side right up until he took his last breath. He was the light of our lives.

A memorial service will be held on March 14th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 625 2nd Street in Lincoln. A reception will immediately follow at McBean Pavilion, 65 McBean Park Drive.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations in Mr. Tetley's memory to Evangelical Lutheran Church in America – ELCA Good Gifts. ELCA Gift Processing Center P.O. Box 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116-8009. Sidney Eugene Tetley died February 9, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving wife Carol, daughters Leslie and Maureen and son in-law Tyler Jodrey.Sidney Eugene was born on December 29, 1937 in Salt Lake City, UT to Sidney and Olive Middlemiss Tetley. His parents, as well as his Sister, Roselind, and Brother Leonard Tetley, preceded him in death. Sidney grew up in Pico Rivera, CA. He was very active in El Rancho High School having played tennis and was active in student government.Sidney is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol Tetley; six children: Denise Weidmer (Craig) of Salt Lake City, UT; Lisanne Tetley-Floyd (Ron) of Roseville, CA; Steve (Christine) of Dove Canyon, CA ; Gwen Von Gray of Watertown, WI; Leslie Tetley Jodrey (Tyler) of Lincoln, and Maureen Roselind Tetley of Roseville, CA. Sidney has 7 grandkids and 13 great grandkids. His brother Lew Tetley of Deer Valley, UT also survives him.Sidney graduated from University of Utah's Pharmacy school in 1961. He worked in hospital and retail settings in Utah, Southern California and in Illinois.'Sid' to most people, was a 34-year Lincoln, CA resident, having moved with his family from Macomb, IL in 1985. While living in Northern California, he worked for Lincoln Pharmacy and then went on to work for Longs' Drugs until he retired in 2007. Sid was very active in his community, as he served on the WPUSD School Budget Committee in '88 and then elected to the WPUSD School Board in 1989 through 1996. In addition to community service, Sid was also an active member at Grace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed singing in the choir and volunteering on Church committees. Prior to living in Lincoln, Sid lived in Macomb, IL where he loved to coach woman's softball, golf occasionally, bowl and enjoyed their 3 acres amongst the woods. Sidney was a true renaissance man as he enjoyed reading, music, science, theology, gardening…you name it- he enjoyed learning about it. He lived a rich life filled with love, travel, good wine/food, music and his soul mate by his side right up until he took his last breath. He was the light of our lives.A memorial service will be held on March 14th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 625 2nd Street in Lincoln. A reception will immediately follow at McBean Pavilion, 65 McBean Park Drive.In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations in Mr. Tetley's memory to Evangelical Lutheran Church in America – ELCA Good Gifts. ELCA Gift Processing Center P.O. Box 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116-8009. Religious Service Information Grace Lutheran Church

625 2nd St

Lincoln, CA 95648

Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All California obituaries "Folsom Telegraph, The" "Placer Herald, The" "Press-Tribune, The" Appeal Democrat Auburn Journal Bakersfield Californian Carmel Valley News Catalina Islander Chico Enterprise-Record Colfax Record Colusa Sun-Herald Corning Observer Culver City News Daily Breeze Daily Bulletin Daily Democrat Daily News Daily Pilot Daily Press Del Mar Times Desert Dispatch East Bay Times El Dorado Hills Telegraph Encinitas Advocate Event-News Enterprise Fort Bragg Advocate-News Fresno Bee Gazette Newspapers Glendale News-Press Glenn County Transcript Granite Bay Press-Tribune Hesperia Star Imperial Valley Press Online Inyo Register La Cañada Valley Sun La Jolla Light La Mirada Lamplighter Lake County Record-Bee Lincoln News Messenger Lodi-News Sentinel Los Angeles Daily News Los Angeles Times Los Cerritos Community News Mammoth Times Marin Independent Journal Merced Sun Star Mercury News Modesto Bee Monterey Herald Orange County Register Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times Palos Verdes Peninsula News Paradise Post Pasadena Star-News Petaluma Argus-Courier Pomerado News Press Democrat Press-Telegram Ramona Sentinel Rancho Santa Fe Review Redding Record Searchlight Redlands Daily Facts San Bernardino County Sun San Diego Union-Tribune San Francisco Chronicle San Gabriel Valley Tribune San Luis Obispo County Tribune Santa Barbara News-Press Santa Cruz Sentinel Solana Beach Sun Sonoma Index-Tribune The Antelope Valley Press The Beach Reporter The Burbank Leader The Desert Sun The Independent The Loomis News The Mendocino Beacon The Porterville Recorder The Press-Enterprise The Record The Reporter The Sacramento Bee The Salinas Californian The Santa Clarita Valley Signal The Seal Beach Sun The Sierra Star The Star-News The WillitsNews Times Herald Online Times-Standard Tulare County Ukiah Daily Journal Ventura County Star Whittier Daily News Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com