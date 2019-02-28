|
Sidney Eugene Tetley died February 9, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving wife Carol, daughters Leslie and Maureen and son in-law Tyler Jodrey.
|
Sidney Eugene was born on December 29, 1937 in Salt Lake City, UT to Sidney and Olive Middlemiss Tetley. His parents, as well as his Sister, Roselind, and Brother Leonard Tetley, preceded him in death. Sidney grew up in Pico Rivera, CA. He was very active in El Rancho High School having played tennis and was active in student government.
Sidney is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol Tetley; six children: Denise Weidmer (Craig) of Salt Lake City, UT; Lisanne Tetley-Floyd (Ron) of Roseville, CA; Steve (Christine) of Dove Canyon, CA ; Gwen Von Gray of Watertown, WI; Leslie Tetley Jodrey (Tyler) of Lincoln, and Maureen Roselind Tetley of Roseville, CA. Sidney has 7 grandkids and 13 great grandkids. His brother Lew Tetley of Deer Valley, UT also survives him.
Sidney graduated from University of Utah's Pharmacy school in 1961. He worked in hospital and retail settings in Utah, Southern California and in Illinois.
'Sid' to most people, was a 34-year Lincoln, CA resident, having moved with his family from Macomb, IL in 1985. While living in Northern California, he worked for Lincoln Pharmacy and then went on to work for Longs' Drugs until he retired in 2007. Sid was very active in his community, as he served on the WPUSD School Budget Committee in '88 and then elected to the WPUSD School Board in 1989 through 1996. In addition to community service, Sid was also an active member at Grace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed singing in the choir and volunteering on Church committees. Prior to living in Lincoln, Sid lived in Macomb, IL where he loved to coach woman's softball, golf occasionally, bowl and enjoyed their 3 acres amongst the woods. Sidney was a true renaissance man as he enjoyed reading, music, science, theology, gardening…you name it- he enjoyed learning about it. He lived a rich life filled with love, travel, good wine/food, music and his soul mate by his side right up until he took his last breath. He was the light of our lives.
A memorial service will be held on March 14th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 625 2nd Street in Lincoln. A reception will immediately follow at McBean Pavilion, 65 McBean Park Drive.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations in Mr. Tetley's memory to Evangelical Lutheran Church in America – ELCA Good Gifts. ELCA Gift Processing Center P.O. Box 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116-8009.
Grace Lutheran Church
625 2nd St
Lincoln, CA 95648
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
|
|
|
|