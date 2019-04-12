Steven Frank Sturgis died March 9, 2019 at his home in Roseville, California after a short battle with cancer there will be a celebration of life April 19 at noon at the clubhouse at Woodcreek golf club in Roseville, California. Frank as he was known was born October 22nd 1943 in Galena, Kansas to Leroy and Nadine Sturgis. Frank grew up in Galena, Kansas and moved to Sacramento, California after high school where he married the love of his life Carolyn Marie Moss in 1963 and were married for 50 years until her passing in 2014 they were blessed with three sons Steven, Jeffrey and James; four grandchildren Kaycee, Bradley, Lauren and Paige; two great grandchildren Racquel and Kayden he is also survived by his sister Arlene; brothers Clark, Keith, Ed, James and Alan and countless nieces and nephews and cousins Frank will be deeply missed.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Frank "Frank" Sturgis.
Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 12, 2019