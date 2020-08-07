Steven Martin Holmes passed away at Sutter Roseville Medical Center on July 10, 2020, following a heart attack.

Steve was born March 20th, 1967 in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Carol & Thomas Holmes and big brother Phillip. The family moved to Mountain View, CA following the untimely passing of Carol when Steve was just 11 months old. When Steve was a toddler, Tom met and married Janet (Reginato), who became a doting mother to Steve & Phil, with sister Cynthia joining the family a few years later. Growing up in Mountain View, Steve played in several bands over the years. A talented musician, Steve played 5 instruments. Following High School, Steve enlisted in the Marine Corps. While serving in the Marines, Steve formed a rugby team, playing against other branches of the military in matches all over the world, leading to a lifetime love of the sport (the New Zealand All Blacks were his favorite team). Following his honorable discharge in 1989, Steve moved to Chico, CA to start college at Chico State. While attending Chico, Steve met Lisa (Bookbinder). They eventually married, and their daughter Hannah was born in the fall of 1994. Shortly after Hannah's birth, the family moved to Rocklin, CA. Steve and Lisa divorced in 2001, but remained friends throughout the years. Later that same year, Steve met and fell in love with his second wife, Julie (Hayes). Inseparable from the start, they married in 2008. Their son Chase was born in the fall of 2010.

Having worked in the Financial Services industry for several years, Steve decided instead to pursue a career as a Photographer & Videographer in 2006, doing several campaigns for Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and multiple other clients over the years.

Steve will be remembered as a friend to everyone. He truly never met a stranger, and knew employees at every business he frequented by name. He was a strong ally to everyone he knew, always positive and supportive in every way. A quick wit, great sense of humor & no hints of shyness meant he was usually the life of the party. He imbued most things in life with his fun loving attitude. Forever curious, Steve was always learning about new things. He had a love of modern architecture, industrial design, the outdoors, working out with his CrossFit family and music of all types (but especially the Foo Fighters). Most importantly, he had a deep love for his family and friends. An organ donor, Steve's kidneys went to two different recipients upon his death - making him a hero to two people, their family and friends. He will forever be our hero and we will miss him always.

Steve's ashes were interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on Thursday, August 6th following a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Souls Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in Cool, CA or Good Ride, a charity that partners with Infinite Hero Foundation, causes he was passionate about.

