Sue passed away peacefully at home in Citrus Heights on April 14, 2020.She is survived by her cherished daughters Rachael Morrisroe-Chenoweth & Stephanie Morrisroe, Rachael's husband Michael Chenoweth and the joy of her life grandson Emerson Chenoweth. She leaves behind her beloved dog Freddy, cat Cassie, brothers Mark Falconer, Ted Falconer, sister Karen Falconer-Mencarelli and many cousins and nieces & nephews whom she loved dearly. Sue has returned to peace after fulfilling her divine purpose in this lifetime and is reunited with her mom (Marcel Falconer), father (Ted Falconer), biological father (William Kouba), brothers David Falconer, Tom Falconer, Richard Hitz, half-brother Robin Kouba, beloved dogs TJ & Jackson Van Der Pug and cat Snowball all who preceded her in eternal rest.
Sue was born in Chicago, Illinois and was raised in different parts of Illinois, Wisconsin, Oregon and California. Eventually her family settled in the Sacramento, California area where Sue attended Grant High School and graduated from Rio Linda High School in 1968. Known to friends and family as Susie, she began a career in sales working for The Toy Shop and JC Penny in Citrus Heights before settling down in marriage, once to Bill Odom after high school and then to Michael Morrisroe, father to her daughters she loved unconditionally. In 1974, Sue gave birth to her first daughter, Rachael, who brought her great joy. Sue wanted to be a mother more than anything and was grateful, still, to have been blessed with her first daughter. Then, in 1979 Sue gave birth to her youngest daughter, Stephanie, born on April 14 (a day which is now synonymous as the day Sue returned home to the loving arms of God).
As self-proclaimed "pia" (pain in the *ss), Sue will best be remembered for her silly and sarcastic sense of humor, her love of God, Spirituality, Family, pets and matching jumpsuits. Most of all, she will be remembered for how much she loved her daughters and grandson Emerson with all hear heart, no matter time or distance. Her prayers & love for her girls and Emerson will continue as she guides and protects them for an eternity up above.
A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Sue at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Information will be forthcoming and shared with family and friends.
Donations in her name and honor can be made to the organizations Sue was passionate about: The Humane Society of the United States at www.humanesociety.org and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) at www.madd.org.
Published in Auburn Journal on May 1, 2020