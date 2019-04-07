Susanne Burzinski passed away one month before her 73rd birthday, with her family by her side at her hospital bed, due to complications from a massive ischemic stroke she incurred a few days earlier. Her pain is no more. Susanne was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Marie Guedet.
Susanne, a native Californian born in San Francisco, married her husband Richard Burzinski in Cupertino, California in 1986. Susanne was a Certified Nurse's Aide and a Certified Home Health Aide when she met Richard. Together they became residents of Auburn, California in 2001.
Susanne loved her family well and was loved in return. Susanne is survived by Richard her loving husband of 33 years, children Cassandra Burzinski, Tyler Burzinski, Mike Hale, David Hale and Steven Hale, 3 grandchildren, and a brother Phillip Guedet.
Thank you to all those who were able to attend Susanne's Celebration of Life at her home on January 29th, 2019.
Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 7, 2019