Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel 6920 Destiny Drive Rocklin , CA 95677 (916)-791-2273 Featured

Suzanne K. Milloy (Kelley), of Roseville, California, passed away on August 27, 2019, at the age of 69. She was surrounded by her family. Suzanne was born to the late Arthur Kelley and Mildred Snyder (Bateman), September 4, 1949, in Washington D.C. She grew up in Maryland and graduated from Oxon Hill High School in Prince George's County in 1967. She moved to Auburn, California in 1984 and spent the last 18 months of her life living in Roseville. Suzanne is survived by her son Edward Milloy, his wife Katherine and his son Cameron; daughter Anna Allison, her husband Johnny and their son Henry; son Nicholas Milloy, his fiancé Lisa Steele and her daughter Elena; former spouse and father of her children Robert Milloy; brother Arthur Kelley Jr.; and beloved cat Tulip. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jamie Milloy in 2014 and her brother Robert Kelley in 2017. Suzanne was a kind and loving person with a warm heart. She was creative, resilient and always knew how to make the best out of any situation. She was fun and silly with a great sense of humor and a laugh that was contagious. Some of her favorite things to do besides spending time with her family were cooking comfort food, sewing, and watching classic movies. She also enjoyed the ocean and taking trips to the beach. Most of all, she loved being a mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those who loved her. A celebration of Suzanne's life will be held on October 5, 2019 at 12:00pm at Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel, 6920 Destiny Drive, Rocklin, California.

Suzanne K. Milloy (Kelley), of Roseville, California, passed away on August 27, 2019, at the age of 69. She was surrounded by her family. Suzanne was born to the late Arthur Kelley and Mildred Snyder (Bateman), September 4, 1949, in Washington D.C. She grew up in Maryland and graduated from Oxon Hill High School in Prince George's County in 1967. She moved to Auburn, California in 1984 and spent the last 18 months of her life living in Roseville. Suzanne is survived by her son Edward Milloy, his wife Katherine and his son Cameron; daughter Anna Allison, her husband Johnny and their son Henry; son Nicholas Milloy, his fiancé Lisa Steele and her daughter Elena; former spouse and father of her children Robert Milloy; brother Arthur Kelley Jr.; and beloved cat Tulip. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jamie Milloy in 2014 and her brother Robert Kelley in 2017. Suzanne was a kind and loving person with a warm heart. She was creative, resilient and always knew how to make the best out of any situation. She was fun and silly with a great sense of humor and a laugh that was contagious. Some of her favorite things to do besides spending time with her family were cooking comfort food, sewing, and watching classic movies. She also enjoyed the ocean and taking trips to the beach. Most of all, she loved being a mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those who loved her. A celebration of Suzanne's life will be held on October 5, 2019 at 12:00pm at Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel, 6920 Destiny Drive, Rocklin, California. Published in Auburn Journal on Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close