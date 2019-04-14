Featured Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Telesfor Gilbert "Gil" Jaramillo. View Sign

Telesfor Gilbert Jaramillo, known as Gil, passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 80 in the presence of family and friends at his home in Meadow Vista, California. This genuine and accomplished man, who lived a life of service and compassion will be missed by his loved ones and by the many people who cherished him as their friend.

Gil was born in 1938 in the village of Los Lunas, New Mexico, just south of Albuquerque, the third of five children. His family moved to Los Angeles when Gil was four. He attended high school in Compton before joining the Air Force in 1955.

He served during the cold war in the Strategic Air Command. As a hydraulics technician, Gil serviced aircraft armed with nuclear weapons while stationed at airbases in Japan, Spain, France, and at Walker Air Force base in New Mexico. After Gil left the Air Force, he hired on with the Sunnyvale aerospace company Lockheed, worked his way up into management and stayed for 32 years.

In the late 1970's Gil started investing in real estate with his future wife Terrie, a Lockheed computer programmer. They married in 1985 and had two children, daughter Marina and son Kenneth. After retiring, they moved up into the Sierra foothills and built their dream home on 12 acres of wildland.

Volunteering his time generously over the years, he served on the Placer County Grand Jury and was a member of the Meadow Vista Garden Club for 23 years with four terms as president. He served on the Meadow Vista Municipal Advisory Council and was Treasurer of the Meadow Vista Community Center Association for more than 20 years.

Gil is survived by his wife, Terrie Cloutier Jaramillo, his daughters, Pam Belgum and Marina Jaramillo, his son, Kenny Jaramillo, and his three grandsons, Jeff, Greg and Tommy Belgum. His three surviving sisters are Pauline Jaramillo, Lucille Perrine and Debbie Billips. Gil was predeceased by his father, Telesfor Jaramillo, his mother, Flora Trujillo, and his brother, Alfonso Jaramillo.

A celebration of Gil's life will be held on Saturday, April 20th, an open house from 10 to 2, at the Meadow Vista Community Center, 1101 Meadow Vista Road, just off Placer Hills Road. Wear your favorite Hawaiian attire in his honor!

