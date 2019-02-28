Terry Rae Koning-Lewis was born in Auburn, California on October 10, 1952, and went to heaven on February 17, 2019, in Placerville, California. Terry was a loving wife to John Koning; daughter to George and Judi Lewis; sister to Daryl and David Lewis; mother to Matthew Underwood and Sarah Timms-Underwood. Many more considered her a mother to them due to her generous heart. She was a loving grandmother to Timothy, Daniel, Julie, Nena, Hannah, Zaeda, Charley, Jeanette, Nathan; great grandsons Cisco and Colton. Terry's celebration of life will be held on March 2nd, 2019 starting at 2 pm at 7800 Antelope North Road in Antelope, California. Terry will be deeply missed for her generosity, kind heart, humor, intelligence, and her beautiful soul. Terry did absolutely anything for her family and friends, and did so until the day she passed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Terry's name to the National Down Syndrome Adoption Network.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 28, 2019