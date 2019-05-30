After many years battling dementia and Alzheimer's Tom Warren passed away on Saturday May 18th. Tom was born in Stockton, CA and moved to Loomis with his family at a very young age where they owned Warrendale Dairy. Tom and his wife Lorene owned Placer Pump & Supply for several years. Tom went on to manage Sierra Pipe & General Wholesale Supply where he specialized in water treatment. He is survived by his wife Lorene of 67 years, son Rocky Warren (Patricia); daughters Connie Warren & Karla Garofalo (Steven) all living near Colfax, CA. Tom has 3 grandchildren that preceded him in death, he is survived by 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by sisters Barbara Boot & Patty LeDonne (Gary); brothers Robert & John (both deceased), and numerous nieces & nephews. A rosary and funeral mass will be held, for more information please contact the family. In lieu of flowers donations to or in his memory are requested.
Published in Auburn Journal on May 30, 2019