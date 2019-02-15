Featured Guest Book View Sign

Tom Eisenhower was born on January 5, 1942 and passed away suddenly on January 23, 2019 from a heart attack. Tom graduated from San Jose State University and went to work for California State Automobile Association in the Sacramento Office. There he met his wife, Carol, and they married in 1981. Tom and Carol spent many years skiing, playing tennis and golf, and traveling extensively through the United State, Europe, and the Middle East.

Tom is survived by his wife Carol, his brother John and sister-in-law Jill, and much loved nieces Tracy, Kelley, & Elizabeth, and nephew Tom, as well as God children Nathan and Andrew Wulf, and many, many much loved friends.

There will be a celebration of Tom's life at the Orchard Creek Lodge, Sun City Lincoln Hills, on March 22, 2019 from 1:00-4:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or to the UC Davis Cancer Center.

Tom was an amazing husband, brother, uncle, and friend to so many people, and his passing leaves a deep, unfilled void in a great many lives. His cheerful laugh, fantastic smile, and enthusiasm for life will be sorely missed by all the people who loved him and cherished him. Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 15, 2019

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.