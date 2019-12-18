Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler Burk. View Sign Featured

Tyler Burk, 21 years young, passed away December 4, 2019. He was born on January 30, 1998 at Sutter Memorial Hospital in Sacramento, CA. He was the son of Karey and Bill Burk. He graduated from Placer High School in 2016.

Although he was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes at five-years-old, Tyler didn't let that hold him back and lived life to the fullest. From the age of nine to 15, he enjoyed racing go karts and brought home numerous racing honors. At 13, he won the 2010 International Kart Federation Region 11 Super Series Championship. He was always appreciative of his many sponsors, including Bill McAnally Racing.

In high school, Tyler picked up his first tennis racquet as a freshman as he tried out for the Hillmen tennis team. He made varsity all four years and helped the team win four section titles. He and his doubles partner posted an undefeated record in his senior year. Following graduation, Tyler taught younger kids how to play tennis and enjoyed sharing his love for the game.

Tyler had a knack for helping people and enjoyed working with his father to build and install custom cabinets in Nevada. He was also a talented salesman and worked locally for Dodge, Toyota and Gold Rush Chevrolet.

Tyler was a charismatic, loving, intelligent young man, who left a lasting impression on everyone who met him. Tyler's presence and quick-witted humor lit up every room. Tyler was not a typical teenager as he was wise beyond his years, and he excelled in everything he did. He had a passion for cars, auto racing, sports, music, and loved his dogs, Bullet and Eleanor.

Tyler will never be forgotten. His family and friends will always cherish his giving soul, quick humor and all the wonderful memories they shared with him.

Tyler is survived by his mother Karey (Conklin) Burk and father Bill Burk, great grandmother Virginia Conklin, grandparents Steve (Papa) Conklin, Sonja Conklin, Phena Plasier and Denyse Huggins, uncles and aunts, Ryan and Bridget Conklin, Shawn and Lauren Conklin, Virginia and Attila Rethi, Don Kahl and Lauren Kahl, Amy Maggard, and Jason and Bobbiejo Maggard. He is also survived by his many cousins and extended family. He leaves behind many friends, whom he brought so much joy.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 21 at 1 p.m. at Bill McAnally Racing NAPA Autocare, 900 Riverside Avenue, Roseville, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at

