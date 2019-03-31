Verda "Vickey" (Hart) Perry (1936 - 2018)
Vickey Perry, age 82, passed away peacefully on Nov 20 at Kaiser Hospital in Roseville. She was born Apr 6, 1936 in Modesto to Jack & Evageline (Walter) Hart.
She is the last of 8 Hart siblings from WSS, MT. She enjoyed the Hart Clan campouts. She is survived by her 6 children, Victor Romano, Robbin, Mardel, Uraina, Joe and Shawn Perry; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grand children. Graveside services will be Sat, Apr 6 at 11:30 at the Colfax Cemetery. A potluck will follow at Shady Glen Park, Rec Hall, 450 Gladycon Rd. Call Sharon Skar 916 434 7799.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
