Warren Dale Sonnenburg, passed away at the age of 90 on February 28, 2019 in Roseville, CA following a recent illness. Warren was born on May 18, 1928 in Estelline, South Dakota to William and Ibbie Sonnenburg. He served in the US Army, as a canine handler, in Korea and then spent two years in college. While ice skating in Montebello, CA he met the love of his life, Geraldine Costello. Warren and Gerry were married for 69 years and raised their three daughters in Fresno, CA. Warren first became a milkman for Borden Dairy and then achieved the "American Dream" by becoming the Investment Executive with Financial Network Investment Corporation. He was a member of the Tehran Shriners and the Optimist Club of Fresno. He loved visiting his farm in rural South Dakota, the cabin in Shaver Lake and later his mountain home at Whitehawk Ranch. His other favorite pastimes were playing golf and bridge with his buddies. He was proud to say that he had made 2 holes-in-one.
Warren is survived by his wife, Geraldine Sonnenburg of Lincoln, CA. Their daughters; Dianne Sonnenburg Waegele of Roseville, CA., Donna Frias of Las Vegas, NV. and Denise Kimbrough of Fremont, CA. He also leaves behind 6 people grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 14, 2019