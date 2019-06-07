Warren Richard Lippert passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019. He was a very young at heart and spirited ninety-two year old. Warren leaves behind an older brother, Ralph Lippert of Napa Ca, a daughter, Susan {Dan}Cutright of Napa,Ca, son Warren {Karen} Lippert of Rocklin, Ca, and son Frank Lippert {Brian Woodcock} of West Point, Ca. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Warren was born in Oakland California son of Ralph Hiram Lippert and Gladys Graetz Lippert. Most of his childhood was spent growing up in Auburn California, later moving to Oakland, attending Oakland High. He served in the Coast Guard the last year and a half of World War II. After the war, he graduated from Sierra College before attaining a career at McClellan Air Force Base as a Tool and Die Maker. Warren was preceded in death by his loving wife and traveling companion of sixty two years Eileeen Sauter Lippert, and a brother Don Lippert of Cape Cannaveral Florida. Warren was a loving husband and father, talented craftsman, and avid sports fan, who will be greatly missed by all in his family. A private Celebration of Life will be held in Bodega Bay, which was a favorite get away for him.
Published in Auburn Journal on June 7, 2019