Wendy Ann Miller was born in Bexley, OH, the eldest daughter of William H. Miller and Anna May Loving Miller. She grew up in Wilmette, IL and graduated from New Trier High School, then Monmouth College with a business major and religion minor in 1971. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

She met the love of her life, Keith Slater, while employed as a buyer at Boston Store in Milwaukee, WI. They were married in June 1979 and moved to Roseville, where Wendy worked for Weinstock's, managing the Arden Fair and Country Club stores, as well as spending time in a teaching position at the Weinstock's Ed Center in Los Angeles.

Wendy changed careers in 1991 and founded Aspen TypoGraphix Services, where she published custom projects for the Roseville Chamber of Commerce, Del Webb and other senior living communities. For 18 years she provided the layout and design of Sun City Lincoln Hill's monthly COMPASS magazine. Over the years, she enjoyed interacting with hundreds of club leaders who submitted their club articles to her for publication. She retired in 2018.

Through the years, she became an animal rights activist and proud parent to adopted animals. Wendy enjoyed time at Bodega Bay with friends drinking wine and playing board games. She was generous, supportive and loved by all.

Wendy is survived by her husband Keith; sister Marcia (Wayne) Harbarger of Citrus Heights, CA; nieces Kate (Jay) Kirkpatrick of Reno, NV and Barb (Steve) Ramirez of Citrus Heights and their children; father-in-law William Slater of Mishawaka, IN; brother-in-law Allen (Kathy) Slater of Missouri City, TX and their children; sister-in-law Peggy (Terry) Slater Quimby of South Bend, IN and their children and numerous cousins.

A Memorial Service in remembrance of Wendy will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 10:00 am, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 2391 St. Marks Way, Sacramento CA 95864. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Wendy's memory to Placer SPCA or St. Mark's United Methodist Church.



