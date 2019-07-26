|
|
Dec. 7, 1946 – July 22, 2019
Funeral services for Alice M. May, 72, were conducted by Pastor Kathy Kluis on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Interment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The honorary casket bearers were Lawrence and Doris Handlos, Larry and Fran Nielsen, Monica Petersen, and Alan and Peggy Smalley. The casket bearers were Tim Wyckoff, Curtis Wyckoff, Jay Christiansen, Luke Christiansen, Cameron Moreland, and Ross Moreland.
Alice Mary (Moreland) May, daughter of Mary Ellen (Ross) Moreland and the late Lawrence Duane Moreland was born Dec. 7, 1946 in Audubon, and passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at the Friendship Home in Audubon at the age of 72 years, 7 months, and 15 days. Alice Mary was baptized in the spring of 1947 and confirmed her faith for Jesus Christ in May of 1959 at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon where she was a dedicated member for over 60 years. Alice graduated from Audubon High School with the class of 1965. She attended State College of Iowa (University of Northern Iowa) for two years majoring in Music before returning home to be united in marriage with the love of her life, Stephen Robert May, on June 24th, 1967 at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. This union was blessed with three daughters, Joan Marie, in 1969, Janell Melody in 1973, and Nichole Erica in 1977.
Steve and Alice started their life together in Exira, then moving to Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Rocky Ford, and then finally settling back in Iowa in 1976 and purchasing the home Alice grew up in just east of Audubon.
Alice worked a variety of jobs over the years. Working many administrative support positions, and eventually working with Stephen in his Construction business. Alice had a knack for crafts, including a framing business she operated over the last 20 years. Alice was an active member of the Audubon PEO Sisterhood, Quilting Group, many card clubs, Audubon Women's Golf, and First United Methodist Women Group. Alice's passion was music. She used her gift for music by teaching hundreds over the years how to play the piano. She was especially fond of her parlor grand piano she loved to play. She served as the church choir director, pianist, children's music teacher, Bell Choir Director, and organist for many years. As a result of sharing her musical gifts, her relentless generosity, and pleasant personality, she was loved by many.
Alice also enjoyed every moment she had with her five grandchildren. She rarely missed a sports event and music programs and was their biggest cheerleader. Alice also enjoyed caring for her mother and mother-in-law in recent years. She visited the Friendship Home daily to care for them. Family and friends were always her focus.
Preceding her in death was her father, Lawrence Moreland; her step-father, Reverend Harvey G. Quandt; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert R. and Evelyn O. May; her sister-in-law, Patricia Moreland; and her brother-in-law, Mike Cavanaugh.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of: her husband, Stephen May of Audubon; her daughters, Joan and husband Paul Bundy of Casa Grande, Arizona, Janell and husband Mark Remsburg of Audubon, Nichole and husband Ryan Onken of Carroll; her grandchildren, Joseph Remsburg and fiancée Julie Hollensbe both of Iowa City, Jay Remsburg of Audubon, Kyle Emery, Molly Emery, and Bently Onken all of Carroll; her mother, Mary Ellen Quandt of Audubon; her brothers and sisters, Paul Moreland of West Des Moines, David and wife Catherine Moreland of Smithsburg, Md., Jane Ann Wyckoff of Cedar Falls, Rosalee and husband Keith Christiansen of Blair, Neb., and Mark Moreland of Dallesport, Wash.; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gloria Jean Cavanaugh of Cedar Falls; Ross and wife Connie May of Exira; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019